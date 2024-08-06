Olympics 2024 | Paris ceremony honours Israeli athletes killed in 1972 Munich Games attack

Paris: Israeli athletes and officials, the mayor of Paris and International Olympic Committee officials paid tribute on Tuesday to Israeli Olympic team members killed by Palestinian gunmen at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Eleven Israelis were killed in an attack on Munich's poorly secured Olympic village where they were staying.

"The 5th of September, 1972 is the darkest day in Olympic history," IOC President Thomas Bach told the ceremony held at Israel's embassy during the second week of the Paris Olympics. "Everything was shattered with the horrific terrorist attack on the Israeli Olympic team 52 years ago."