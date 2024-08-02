Home
Olympics 2024 | Rower Balraj Panwar finishes 23rd in men’s single sculls

PTI
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 12:43 IST

Paris: Indian rower Balraj Panwar ended his Paris Games campaign in 23rd position in the men’s single sculls event after signing off at fifth in the Final D round here on Friday.

The 25-year-old from Haryana clocked 7:02.37, his best timing of the Games, in Final D, which was not a medal round.

On Tuesday, Balraj, India's lone representative in rowing at the Paris Olympics, had finished fifth in his quarterfinals heat race.

Panwar had progressed to the quarterfinals after finishing second in his repechage round race on Sunday. He had finished fourth in his first round heat race on Saturday to make it to the repechage round.

Medals are awarded to the top three finishers in Final A.

Published 02 August 2024, 12:43 IST
Sports Newsolympics 2024Paris Games 2024Rowing

