Olympics 2024: Sindhu's smash speed, Jena's throw celebrated in Mumbai ahead of Paris Games

Mumbai: Ace badminton player P V Sindhu, javelin thrower Kishore Jena and hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh are some of the athletes whose feats are being celebrated in the city in leadup to the Paris Olympics, starting July 26.

An outdoor campaign was launched here on Thursday to celebrate the 'champions of the game' by sports goods manufacturing company Puma, which has partnered with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as their official footwear partner for the Olympics.

A total of 45 Indian athletes bound for the Olympics will represent the German company, whose ‘See the Game Like We Do’ campaign aims to celebrate the feats of the sportspersons here.

"(The) double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu’s powerful smash, Olympic bronze medallist and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s ability to stop the fastest balls with ease with a series of larger-than-life outdoor spectacles across Mumbai, as it shows Asian Games medalist Kishore Jena’s throw, equivalent to the height of a skyscraper,” Puma said in a release.