Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Olympics 2024 | South Korea beat China to gold in women's team event shoot-off

The win means South Korea maintained their complete dominance of the event, winning every gold medal since women's team archery was introduced at the Olympics in 1988.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 July 2024, 16:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Paris: South Korea won their 10th consecutive gold medal in women's team archery in a nail-biting shoot-off as their three first-time Olympians held off China 5-4 at the Paris Games on Sunday.

The win means South Korea maintained their complete dominance of the event, winning every gold medal since women's team archery was introduced at the Olympics in 1988. China had to settle for the silver medal and Mexico won bronze.

After winning the first two sets of the match, the South Korean women began to struggle, allowing China to level the score in the next two sets.

The shoot-off was made even more intense when two of South Korea's arrows were reviewed for landing in between two of the scoring rings on the target circle.

The crowd, many waving South Korean flags, roared when the shots were awarded the higher point, resulting in the gold medal.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 July 2024, 16:59 IST
ChinaSports NewsSouth Koreaolympics 2024Paris Games 2024archery

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT