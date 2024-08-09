Olympics 2024: South Korea pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji collapses at presser

The 31-year-old did not receive CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) as some media reported, the official said.

Kim would stay in hospital for observation until she had recovered fully, he said, adding she was likely suffering exhaustion after participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Kim who won the silver medal in the 10-metre air pistol event has become a social media phenomena due to the futuristic glasses she wears to improve precision and her cool style which earned her the nickname the "smiling assassin" at home.

On Wednesday, Kim thanked Tesla chief Elon Musk for making her famous after he said on his social media platform X that she "should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!"