Olympics 2024 | That was not on my bingo card of chaos: Hildebrandt on Vinesh disqualification

"It was very strange, like 'Oh my god, I just won the Olympics.' Then an hour later, they were like, 'You did not win the Olympics.' I'm like, 'Oh, this is very weird.' So there had to be a reset. I took a nap, woke up, and it was like a fever dream."

Vinesh, who had dropped to 50kg category early this year to stay in the hunt for an Olympic sport, took desperate measures to make the cut for the bout, including going hungry, avoiding fluids and staying up all night to sweat it out.