Olympics 2024 | Triathlon-Men's race postponed to Wednesday due to Seine pollution levels

Paris: The men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics will not go ahead as planned on Tuesday as pollution levels in the Seine remain too high, World Triathlon said in a statement, dealing a blow to organisers and leaving athletes facing more uncertainty.

The race was postponed to Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. (0845 GMT), immediately after the women's event, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. that day.

Organisers previously said they were confident water quality would improve in time for the race after heavy rains last Friday and Saturday dirtied the river.

"Despite the improvement of water quality levels over the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits," they said early on Tuesday.

"Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes."