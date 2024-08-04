Olympics 2024 | US to face Brazil in basketball men's quarters

Lille: Reigning Olympic champions the United States will face Brazil in the quarter-finals of the Olympic men's basketball tournament after beating Puerto Rico 104-83 in Lille on Saturday to seal top spot in Group C with three wins out of three.

Hosts France will face Canada in the last eight, while Serbia take on Australia and Germany meet Greece.

Puerto Rico took a surprise first-quarter lead over the mighty US, but the Americans rallied quickly to regain control of the contest, with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards leading the way with 26 points.

Joel Embiid added 15 points, with Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Anthony Davis also reaching double figures.