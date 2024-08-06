Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian woman wrestler to reach finals

Paris: Vinesh Phogat (50kg) became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez here on Tuesday.

With this win in the semifinal, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal.

Both wrestlers got off to a cautious start but a passivity clock on Lopez meant that Vinesh got on the board with one technical point after the Cuban didn't take a risk.