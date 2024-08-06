Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian woman wrestler to reach finals

Both wrestlers got off to a cautious start but a passivity clock on Lopez meant that Vinesh got on the board with one technical point after the Cuban didn't take a risk.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 17:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Paris: Vinesh Phogat (50kg) became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez here on Tuesday.

With this win in the semifinal, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal.

Both wrestlers got off to a cautious start but a passivity clock on Lopez meant that Vinesh got on the board with one technical point after the Cuban didn't take a risk.

Vinesh was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period.

She extended her dominance in the second period with four more points to seal the bout in her favour.

Earlier, Vinesh entered the semifinals on the back of two incredible wins, against reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan and Ukraine's eighth seed Oksana Livach on a memorable day for the combative Indian grappler.

She faced a quarter-final exit in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 editions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 August 2024, 17:24 IST
Sports NewsVINESH PHOGATWrestlingolympics 2024Paris Games 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT