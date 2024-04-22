Gukesh becomes youngest FIDE Candidates Chess tournament winner, to challenge China's Ding Liren for the world title

17-year-old Dommaraju Gukesh became the youngest ever in the history of the game to win the elite FIDE Candidates Chess Championship and earn the right to challenge reigning World Champion Ding Liren of China for the World title.
Gukesh becomes the second Indian after five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand to win the elite Candidates event.
In a thrilling 14th and final round at Toronto, Gukesh held Hikaru Nakamura to draw but must have gone through some anxious moments as Fabiano Caruana missed the route to victory against Ian Nepomniachtchi in the longest game of the event lasting 109 moves.
A victory by Caruana or Nepomniachtchi would have set the stage for tie-breaker.
It was a stellar display of superb chess by Gukesh throughout the tournament as he scored 9 points. Hikaru Nakamura, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana scored 8.5 points each. Gukesh scored five victories and his only loss came against Alireza Firouzja.
Incidentally in terms of rating, Gukesh was ranked sixth amongst the eight players in fray. R Praggnanandhaa defeated Nijat Abasov fo finish 5th with 7 points while Vidit drew against Alireza Firouzja. Nepomniachtchi gunning for a hat trick of Candidates titles was the only undefeated player of the tournament.
Tan Zhongyi was a class apart winning the Women’s Candidates by a huge margin, scoring 9 points while Koneru Humpy, Lei Tingjie, R Vaishali all scored 7.5 points each. It was an amazing performance by Vaishali in the second half as she notched her fifth victory in succession today defeating Kateryna Lagno.
Nakamura needing a victory to stay in contention tried all tricks in his books in a Queen’s Gambit Accepted game against Gukesh by keeping the position open. Gukesh went a pawn up on the 20th turn and the queens were traded on the 24th turn.
Gukesh played steadily and solidly, exchanging pieces to reach a rook and opposite colour bishop ending. Nakamura never gave up and the draw was signed after 71 moves with just the Kings left on the board.
The game between the the highest rated player in fray Fabiano Caruana and Nepomniachtchi was intense but marred by nerves and pressure as Caruana missed the winning moves a few times. The marathon game was a Queen’s Gambit Declined game where Caruana was on the better side.
Results of Round 14
Hikaru Nakamura (8.5) drew D Gukesh (8.5);
Alireza Firouzja (5) drew Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (6);
Nijat Abasov (3.5) lost to R Praggnanandhaa (7);
Fabiano Caruana (8.5) drew Ian Nepokniachtchi (8.5)
Women’s Section
Kateryna Lagno (6.5) lost to R Vaishali (7.5);
Le Tingjie (7.5) lost to Koneru Humpy (7.5);
Anna Muzychuk (5.5) drew Tan Zhongyi (9)
Aleksandra Goryachkina (7) drew Nurgyul Salimova (5.5)
(Published 22 April 2024, 02:23 IST)