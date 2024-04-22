Gukesh becomes youngest FIDE Candidates Chess tournament winner, to challenge China's Ding Liren for the world title

17-year-old Dommaraju Gukesh became the youngest ever in the history of the game to win the elite FIDE Candidates Chess Championship and earn the right to challenge reigning World Champion Ding Liren of China for the World title.

Gukesh becomes the second Indian after five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand to win the elite Candidates event.

In a thrilling 14th and final round at Toronto, Gukesh held Hikaru Nakamura to draw but must have gone through some anxious moments as Fabiano Caruana missed the route to victory against Ian Nepomniachtchi in the longest game of the event lasting 109 moves.

A victory by Caruana or Nepomniachtchi would have set the stage for tie-breaker.

It was a stellar display of superb chess by Gukesh throughout the tournament as he scored 9 points. Hikaru Nakamura, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana scored 8.5 points each. Gukesh scored five victories and his only loss came against Alireza Firouzja.