The torch relay for the Paris Olympics will start in the southern port of Marseille in April 2024, organisers announced on Friday.
The torch will arrive in Marseille from Greece, the spiritual home of the Olympics, on a three-masted ship.
It will set the tone for a Games whose opening ceremony will be held on the Seine in Paris.
"In the spring of 2024, Marseille will have the honour and good fortune to be the first city to welcome the Olympic flame on French soil," organisers Paris 2024 said in a statement.
"The Belem, a majestic three-masted ship, will carry the flame across the Mediterranean Sea from Athens to Marseille, two cities closely connected by a shared history."
The ancient Greek colony of Massalia was founded on the French Mediterranean coast in 600 BC. The settlement would become modern-day Marseille.
Chief organiser Tony Estanguet said Marseille "was a natural and clear choice" to host the arrival of the torch.
Marseille will host sailing events for the Games.
The Paris OIympics take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille
Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu
Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen
1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda
Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup
Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click
ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence
DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class
'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days
Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II