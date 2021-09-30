After Rupinder, another Tokyo star Birendra Lakra also retires from international hockey

Tokyo star Lakra retires from international hockey

The 31-year-old Lakra, a defender, was part of India's bronze medal-winning side in the Tokyo Olympics

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 16:24 ist
Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey star Birendra Lakra. Credit: DH File Photo

Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey star Birendra Lakra on Thursday announced that he is quitting the game with immediate effect, hours after his teammate Rupinder Pal Singh announced his retirement.

Lakra's retirement was announced by Hockey India on its official twitter handle.

Also Read | Star drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh quits international hockey

"A solid defender and one of the most influential Indian Men's Hockey Team figures, the Odisha star has announced his retirement from the Indian national team. Happy Retirement, Birendra Lakra," HI tweeted.

The 31-year-old Lakra, a defender, was part of India's bronze medal-winning side in the Tokyo Olympics.

He was also part of the 2014 gold medal-winning Incheon Asian Games team and the side that claimed bronze in 2018 Jakarta.

Hours earlier, Lakra's teammate drag-flicker Rupinder, who played a starring role in the historic bronze-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, announced his surprise international retirement "to make way for youngsters". 

Birendra Lakra
Hockey
Hockey India
Retirement
Sports News

