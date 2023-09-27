Home
Homesportsother sports

Asian Games: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo in sprint quarterfinal, Ronaldo Singh fails to progress

On a difficult track of at the CSC Velodrome, David edged out his Kazakhstan rival Sergey Ponomaryov by 0.188 second to make the last-eight.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 06:30 IST

Follow Us

India's David Beckham Elkatohchoongo shone in the cycling track, making the quarterfinal in men's sprint event at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

He will compete against Malaysia's Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom for a place in the semifinal later in the day.

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam however failed to progress losing to Andrey Chugay of Kazakhstan in the 1/16 final repechage round.

David and Ronaldo had come up with timings of 10.030s and 10.086s to take ninth and 13th positions respectively and make the 1/16 finals.

In women's keirin, India's Shushikala Agashe (+1.087) finished fifth in her heat to fail to qualify for the semifinals, while Triyasha Paul (+1.109) narrowly missed qualification after finishing at third spot in her heat.

(Published 27 September 2023, 06:30 IST)
