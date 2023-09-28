Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Asian Games: Roshibina Devi bags silver in women's 60kg Wushu Sanda event

The Indian found the going tough against Wu Xiaowei, the reigning champions in the category, allowing the Chinese to get off to a strong start.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 02:19 IST

Follow Us

India's Naorem Roshibina Devi signed off with a silver medal after a 0-2 defeat against local heavyweight Wu Xiaowei in the women's 60kg wushu sanda final at the Asian Games, here on Thursday.

The Indian found the going tough against Wu Xiaowei, the reigning champions in the category, allowing the Chinese to get off to a strong start. Wu was declared winner by the judges after two rounds.

Trying to get her opponent off the mat, the local favourite had an aggressive first round and began with a splendid takedown of Roshibina.

The Manipuri athlete tried to bounce back and got her hold of Wu's leg to push her out to the edges but was unsuccessful as round one belonged to the Chinese who had a 1-0 lead.

A watchful Wu sealed the issue with an attack on Roshibina Devi's torso in the second round.

Roshibina had won a bronze in the 2018 edition at Jakarta.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 September 2023, 02:19 IST)
Sports NewsAsian GamesWushu

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT