Simone Biles' sponsor says it stands by her

Athleta, sponsor of US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, says it stands by her

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 28 2021, 02:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 02:33 ist
Simone Biles. Credit: AFP Photo

Athleta, sponsor of US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, said in a statement on Tuesday that it stands by her after she dropped out of the women's team final at the Tokyo Summer Games, saying she had to focus on her mental health.

Read | Biles' Olympics in doubt as 'medical issue' forces shock exit

“We stand by Simone and support her well-being both in and out of competition,” Athleta Chief Brand Officer Kyle Andrew said in a statement. “Being the best also means knowing how to take care of yourself. We are inspired by her leadership today and are behind her every step of the way.”

Athleta is owned by Gap Inc.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo 2020
sports
mental health

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 