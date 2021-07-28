Athleta, sponsor of US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, says it stands by her

Athleta, sponsor of US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, said in a statement on Tuesday that it stands by her after she dropped out of the women's team final at the Tokyo Summer Games, saying she had to focus on her mental health.
Read | Biles' Olympics in doubt as 'medical issue' forces shock exit
“We stand by Simone and support her well-being both in and out of competition,” Athleta Chief Brand Officer Kyle Andrew said in a statement. “Being the best also means knowing how to take care of yourself. We are inspired by her leadership today and are behind her every step of the way.”
Athleta is owned by Gap Inc.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List
What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?
'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different
Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'
Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu
Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows
Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water