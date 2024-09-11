Australia hockey player banned after cocaine bust at Paris Games

Melbourne: Australian Olympic hockey player Tom Craig has been banned for 12 months, with six months suspended, after he was arrested in Paris for buying cocaine during the Games.

Governing body Hockey Australia (HA) said Craig's ban started on Monday and followed an investigation by its integrity unit into his arrest last month.

"Six months of this suspension will be served fully, with the remaining six months fully suspended, contingent upon meeting conduct and behavioural requirements," HA said in a statement.

Additionally, Craig is required to complete mandatory training and education programmes, the governing body said.