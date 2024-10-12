Home
Ayhika, Sutirtha create more history for India by assuring first ever medal in women's doubles

The world number 15 pair from India faces Japan's Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kishara in the semifinals on Sunday. The final is also scheduled for Sunday.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 09:59 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 09:59 IST
Sports NewsTable Tennis

