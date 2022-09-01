BWF cancels Hong Kong, Macau Open due to Covid-19

BWF cancels Hong Kong, Macau Open due to Covid-19

With quarantine restrictions still required for all overseas visitors, HKBA concluded there was no other viable option

IANS
IANS, Kuala Lumpur,
  • Sep 01 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 15:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday cancelled the Hong Kong Open 2022 (Super 500) and Macau Open 2022 (Super 300) due to rising Covid-19 situation and complexities of quarantine measures.

"In light of the ongoing Covid-19 situation and complexities of quarantine measures in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Badminton Association (HKBA) had been working closely with government authorities to seek special approval on easing some restrictions for event participants," the BWF said in a statement.

However, with quarantine restrictions still required for all overseas visitors, HKBA concluded there was no other viable option than to cancel the tournament.

"Similarly, after considering all travel and entry restrictions into Macau, and the ongoing health prevention measures in place, Badminton Federation of Macau informed BWF there was no possibility to conduct their tournament this year," the BWF said.

The HSBC BWF World Tour continues with the DAIHATSU YONEX Japan Open 2022 this week, before heading to Europe in October for tournaments in Denmark, France, and Germany.

Badminton
Sports News

