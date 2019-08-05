Dabang Delhi beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-24 in PKL

Dabang Delhi defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-24 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match here on Monday.

Delhi's raiders put on a superb show against Jaipur's defence to hand their opponents their first defeat of the season.

Delhi's Naveen Kumar continued his fine run in PKL 7 with another Super 10, his fourth of the season and his third consecutive Super 10. ·

He scored 12 raid points from just 18 raids and was brilliant throughout the match.

Naveen didn't have a single unsuccessful raid in the match, the second time he has managed this feat in PKL 7.

Chandran Ranjit also had a superb game with eight raid points. He made a crucial Super Raid in the second half where he got a six-point raid (4 defenders + 2 all-out points) that swung all the momentum towards Delhi.

Ranjit also chipped in with two tackle points. ·

Naveen and Ranjit scored 20 of the 21 raid points for Delhi on Monday.