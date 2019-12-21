EFI hopes for early IOA resolution

Two weeks after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) derecognised the Equestrian Federation of India for failing to comply with the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), the federation hopes that the issue will be sorted at the earliest.

Following IOA's decision, the sports ministry offered the EFI the time to abide by the sports code by extending the federation's recognition till March 31 next year. The IOA though stuck to its stand and said that ministry's decision will have no bearing on its verdict.

Kishore Futnani, secretary, South Zone, EFI, said that the national body is hoping for the best. "I was part of the committee formed by the court to look into this matter. We had a meeting two days ago and it went well in the presence of the government observer. Things have been put before him and we feel the problem will be solved soon," he told reporters at a press conference on the eve of the Junior National Equestrian Championship at the Embassy International Riding School on Friday.

When the sports ministry gave the extension, even some of equestrian experts felt that such a move would set a wrong precedence as there are more troubled federations in the country. The ministry, however, gave EFI a new lease of life by offering time and demanding a road-map for the sport for the next five years.

"The challenges in complying with the code was that we didn't have enough horses or the required facilities to nurture talents and conduct regular tournaments. But ours is a peculiar sport compared to other games. The major aspect that's needed for the development of the equestrian in India is funding. We need more funding from the ministry," Kishore said.

Kishore added that road map will mainly talk about the State bodies supporting the district bodies in recognising young talents. "The IOA recognition will happen once they are convinced with the road map. It's a matter of time. The EFI is going through a transition period. In the road map, we are looking at improving the sport from the grass root level," he said.

11 years

The junior nationals return to the city after a gap of 11 years. The event, which will go on till December 29, acts as a selection trial for the Junior Asian Championship. Around 300 riders will participate in the tournament.