Embracing boring routine in chase of excellence

“When I came back, I realised that it might not be realistic in the long run because the golf courses keep getting tougher. There were certain flags that I wasn’t able to access that easily and some shots you want to hit or things such as hitting the ball both ways, body moving a bit more efficiently… With the pressure and everything I wanted to be more technically sound so as to achieve consistency with ball fight and contact. That took time,” explains Tvesa about the lull in 2023 where she managed only one cut out of seven events after playing two full LET seasons in 2021 and 2022.