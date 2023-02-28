Eventing Limaye makes the grade for Asian Games

Having put his role as a trainer with at the Embassy International Riding School in Bengaluru on hold, Ashish Limaye moved to Germany nearly two years ago to focus on himself and his sport.

As a result, the 29-year-old equestrian prospect has qualified for the upcoming Asian Games in the individual eventing category.

Limaye, born and raised in Pune before moving to Bengaluru a few years ago, is currently leading the selection criteria, followed by Apurva Dabhade. Raju Singh and Vikas Kumar too qualified, to ensure four out of the six probables made it to the Indian team for the team event to be held in China in September.

Limaye is the only one who met the criterion for the individual event astride horses Dinard Penguinan and Willy Be Dun.

"I took to eventing a couple of years ago and I am glad with the speed at which I have progressed," Limaye tells DH from Germany. "I achieved my individual MER (Minimum Eligibility Requirements) late last year, but we had to wait till now to see how the team would fare. I am glad that four out of the six have qualified."

Having started his journey nearly two decades ago, coaxing nearby 'tange valas' (horse coachmen) to allow him to ride their horses, Limaye was signed to a riding school in Pune. Though passionate, he gave up on equestrians to pursue engineering and returned to the sport after a six-year sabbatical.

On his return, he trained enthusiasts in Bengaluru before Embassy decided to push him to pursue eventing, and even sponsored his stay in Germany to ensure his success.

"My parents are both doctors and there is no real love for horses in the family," he says. "My wife is into horses and so we started a riding school in Pune before Embassy chose to join hands with us. Then they pushed me to take up eventing. I didn't think I would be good at it, but I learned quick."

"Still, to make it to the Asian Games in under two years is a shock. I am excited," he adds.