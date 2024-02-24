Ferrari wrap up F1's pre-season testing with fastest laps

Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari top of the timesheets for the second day running, even if champions Red Bull still looked the team to beat, as Formula One wrapped up pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday.

Leclerc set the final day's best lap of one minute and 30.322 seconds on the fastest C5 tyres with Mercedes' George Russell a mere 0.046 slower on the C4 tyres.

Sauber's Guanyu Zhou was third fastest, also on the C4s, with Red Bull's triple champion Max Verstappen fourth and 0.433 off the pace.

The Dutch driver, who won a record 19 races last year, was using the slower C3 tyres that will be used in next week's season-opener at Sakhir, however.