FIDE candidates chess-round 4: Gukesh holds top seed Fabiano Caruana, Humpy loses, Pragg holds Nakamura

Gukesh impressed with his strong display of solid and sound chess to eke out a draw against top seed and favourite Fabiano Caruana of USA in the fourth round of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament under way in Toronto, Canada.

R Praggnanandhaa also featured in a draw against second seed Hikaru Nakamura of USA while Vidit Santosh Gujrathi crashed to his second successive defeat, against two- time World Championship Challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi.

The biggest upset of the day however was Koneru Humpy’s loss to Nurgyul Salimova even as R Vaishali held higher rated Aleksandra Goryachkina to a draw.

Nepomniachtchi has shot into sole lead with 3 points while Gukesh and Caruana follow half a point behind. Pragg has tallied 2 points even as Nakamura, Nijat Abasov, Vidit and Alireza Firouzja bring up the rear with 1.5 points each. Tomorrow is the first rest day for this eight player Double Round Robin event.

The Women’s section 4th round was more a matter of nerves as Kateryna Lahno and Anna Muzychuk missed victories in promising positions and Humpy overstretching in an equal position.

Tan Zhongyi had a miraculous escape against Lagno and stayed in sole lead with 3 points. Alexandra follows half a point behind and Vaishali, Kateryna and Nurgyul are bunched together with 2 points apiece. Humpy, Anna and Tingjie have scored 1.5 points each.