FIH World Cup: Germany roll back the years

Germany are no more perceived to be the super heavyweights of world hockey. Australia and the Netherlands have brilliantly maintained that status quo for over three decades while Belgium, the reigning Olympic and World champions, have now emerged as the new super force, pushing Germany down the pecking order.

Tuesday offered a chance for the Die Honamas to show why they are still a force to reckon with, especially in global events. Playing a brand of hockey that was a throwback to the great German sides of the past, the two-time champions held Belgium to a fascinating 2-2 draw in a Pool B affair of the FIH World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here.

The Germans got an indication of how strong Belgium are and why they are considered the new gold standard along with Australia when Cedric Charlier scored a brilliant opening goal in the ninth minute. Belgium skipper Felix Denayer released a quick pass to Charlier and the forward, who was impeccable on the day with his well-timed runs and positioning, dribbled past three defenders before smacking it home for a superb goal.

The Germans though quickly regrouped and began to control the tempo of the contest. They didn’t allow Belgium space to make those quick runs, instead laying siege on the Red Lions with some fine forays. They kept hunting for the equaliser which they found in the 22nd minute.

Niklas Welles quickly took a free-hit around the D, dribbled forward on the right and smacked it powerfully inward. Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch, confused by a German player in front of him, remained stationed sensing a deflection. But to his dismay, the ball just sped right beside him into the goal.

The goal kindled the fire inside Germany and it was they who were asking Belgium the tough questions. They kept pressing, the quartet of Christopher Ruhr, Wellen, Mats Grambusch and Martin Zwicker keeping the Belgian defence on its toes.

Ruhr, one of the star players for Germany, and man of the match Wellen, who became a father on the day and was informed about the good news at halftime, had a couple xof chances each to put Germany ahead following some lightening quick moves but they somehow couldn’t lay the finishing touches.

Germany though kept probing and finally went ahead in the contest for the first time in the 52nd minute when they earned a penalty stroke after Nicolas de Kerpel was found guilty of pushing Zwicker from behind. Skipper Grambush coolly slotted it home as Germany got the reward for all the hard work. Not for nothing are Belgium the current Olympic and World champions. They hit back almost instantly with a spectacular piece of play. Tanguy Cosyns found himself crowded out inside the German circle but somehow managed to pass the ball back to Denayer, who quickly released the ball to a free Victor Wegnez. And the latter slapped it home to trigger wild celebrations.

Belgium proved their point with the late equaliser but so did Germany with their performance throughout the match.

Results: Pool B: Belgium: 2 (Niklas Wellen 22nd, Tom Grambusch 52nd) drew with Germany: 2 (Cedric Charlier 9th, Victor Wegnez 54th); Korea: 2 (Lee Jungjun 8th, 23rd) bt Japan: 1 (Ken Nagayoshi 1st).