Golden Manu rewrites mark

“I tried to throw more distance progressively, but there were some technical faults and maybe I tried too hard and missed my rhythm,” said Manu, who posted two foul throws in his six attempts. “My target is to qualify for the Olympics and I will try my luck in the National Games. Both Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena are fighters, and are constantly crossing 85 metres. Such distances guarantee medals in any event,” Manu added.