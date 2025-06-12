<p>India's chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju had created a flutter by stunning Magnus Carlsen in the recently held Norway Chess Tournament.</p><p>As much as Gukesh's win, the way the Norwegian reacted to his loss had also become the talk of the town.</p><p>Chess legend Viswanathan Anand had commented that Carlsen's fiery reaction after losing to Gukesh in Norway Chess was probably because he saw his authority in the game being challenged by someone so young.</p>.Gukesh turns tables; Carlsen bangs one after Indian triumphs in Norway Chess showdown.<p>It may be recalled that Carlsen slammed the table in frustration and walked away from the board in out of sheer frustration following which the internet was flooded with a flurry of memes. </p><p>Later, the Indian teenage grandmaster was shown a viral edit where a calm, unbothered cat sits on a table, until Carlsen’s slam jolts it into a panic. </p>.<p>The 19-year-old just could not contain his laughter. “I was laughing for like 10 minutes,” he said, still grinning as he recalled the meme.</p><p>The video of Gukesh reacting to the edits was shared by ChessBase India on their social media handles and it has literally gone viral.</p><p>The keyboard warriors left comments like “omg I’m so glad we memed chess and “My whole feed is blessed with this meme.” in the comment section of the clip.</p><p>After the incident, Carlsen had admitted that he acted in a bad light, but looks like the damage has been done!</p>