Hockey: 33 probables announced for junior women's camp

Hockey India on Monday named 33 core probables for the junior women's national camp, which will focus on preparing the team for a tri-nation tournament in Australia later this year.

The probables will be undergoing a training and conditioning camp till September 14 during which players will report to coach Baljeet Singh Saini.

The team is scheduled to play a three-nation tournament later this year in Australia against the hosts and New Zealand.

The focus in the current camp, which began on Monday, will be on maintaining the fitness and rhythm, along with identifying the best players.

"We have called up all the core probables for the camp keeping an eye on the 3-Nations Tournament that is scheduled for the end of this year," Saini said in a press release.

"We will be focused on making sure that the players keep their fitness levels high, and are in the rhythm of playing intense hockey at the highest level," he added.

CORE PROBABLES LIST:

GOALKEEPERS: Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo, F. Ramengmawii

DEFENDERS: Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, Parneet Kaur

MIDFIELDERS: Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kiran, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur, Sushma Kumari

FORWARDS: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora, Annu.