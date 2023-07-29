Lalremsiami's hat-trick hands India win over England

Hockey: Lalremsiami's hat-trick hands India 3-0 win over England

This was India's first win of the tour after ending their previous two matches in a stalemate against England (1-1) and Spain (2-2).

PTI
PTI, Barcelona,
  • Jul 29 2023, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 18:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

Striker Lalremsiami slammed a hat-trick to hand the Indian women's team a comfortable 3-0 win over England in the ongoing 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament here on Saturday.

Lalremsiami starred for India, scoring thrice in the 13th, 17th and 56th minutes of the match.

This was India's first win of the tour after ending their previous two matches in a stalemate against England (1-1) and Spain (2-2).

Having remained unbeaten so far, the Indian women led by Savita will march into Sunday's last match of the tournament as table toppers.

In the first quarter, the proceedings began with England getting off the mark in a dominant fashion with speedy attack, while the Indian team worked calmly to stitch together an effective structure that would yield results.

First, it was Neha Goyal who worked a brilliant attempt on goal but was well-defended by the English defence.

However in India's next attempt a few minutes later, a long pass by experienced Deep Grace Ekka from the deep midfield was swiftly deflected into the goal by Lalremsiami in the 13th minute.

This early goal gave India the right momentum going into the second quarter. They were able to extend the lead to 2-0 in the 17th minute, when a good circle penetration saw Lalremsiami score her second goal.

She showcased good footwork as she picked up the ball well and guided it past England's goalie Sabbie Heesh.

The 2-0 lead put India in a formidable position, giving them the cushion to work different combinations that would fetch results in the circle.

The third quarter remained goalless after England squandered a few chances to score.

India held on to the lead with some solid defending that kept them in control of the match.

With England desperately trying to find ways to bounce back, the last quarter was entertaining with both teams displaying quick-fire hockey.

Though England could not beat India's defence, the Indian strikers worked in tandem to extend the team's lead.

It was eventually Lalremsiami who struck again in the 56th minute to help India seal the match.

India will take on Spain on Sunday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Hockey
Women's hockey team
Indian Hockey Team

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

 