Hungarian Szilagyi wins gold in men's sabre individual

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  Jul 24 2021, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 18:43 ist
Hungary's Aron Szilagyi celebrates after winning in the men's sabre individual gold medal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Credit: AFP Photo

Hungarian Aron Szilagyi, 31, won gold in the men's individual sabre fencing competition on Saturday, becoming the first man ever to win three gold fencing medals in an individual discipline.

Luigi Samele of Italy took silver and Kim Jung-hwan of South Korea claimed bronze.

Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Hungary

