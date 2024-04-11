I might breach the 90m mark before Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra

The reigning world champion's confidence stems from the fact that he has had a good off season, where he focused on fitness and strength, coupled with the success he has achieved after winning gold in 2020 Tokyo.

"During the start of the season, the focus was on fitness and strength and no specific javelin training. I think I got a lot of improvement in technique because of that. Besides, the strength and conditioning training in South Africa and Turkey has also gone well," said Chopra during a virtual interaction from Turkey.

Chopra added that following the Tokyo Olympics success his "self-confidence" had really gone up, which will help him tremendously going into Paris.

"After Tokyo, the self-confidence has definitely gone up. Besides, I have also played quite a few events... two world championships, a silver and a gold there, won the Diamond League trophy, made some good throws, then retained the Asian Games gold (in Hangzhou) as well.

"So, the success between Tokyo and Paris has given me a lot of confidence that yes I can do it against strong competitors," added Chopra.

"My mind tells me it's the second Olympics, so this time I am more mentally and physically prepared for Paris. I have not done much as far as mental training goes but I know, 'yes this is my second Olympics' and that feel is there," he said.

Chopra also said he had tried to overcome the shortcomings in his technique following the Tokyo success.