Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff stunned in Miami Open fourth round

Iga Swiatek's hopes of landing another 'Sunshine Double' ended in a 6-4 6-2 fourth round loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday as the world number one joined third seed Coco Gauff in making an early exit from the Miami Open.

Swiatek, who won the first leg of the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells earlier this month, was completely outplayed by the Russian world number 16, who claimed the biggest win of her career.

"I just went out on the court and did my best, I think it went quite well," said Alexandrova.