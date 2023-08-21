Impressive R Praggnanandhaa stays alive in FIDE Chess WC semis

After some bishop and rook manoeuvres Praggu managed to drive back this pesky knight back on the 34th move. Superficially though Praggu appeared to have two passed pawns on the queen-side, Caruana had a dangerous passed pawn on the King-side which he managed to roll up-to the seventh rank. Both players swapped their dangerous pawns and settled for a draw on the 47th turn when the fizz had run out of the position with each having a rook, knight and couple of pawns.