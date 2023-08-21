Impressive R Praggnanandhaa stays alive in FIDE Chess WC semis

R Praggnanandhaa, all of 18 years, once again impressed with a wonderful display of his chess strength to hold former World Championship Challenger Fabiano Caruana to a draw in the second Classical game of the semifinal of FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku on Sunday.
On Saturday, the first-round game had also ended with the honours shared and these two players will fight it out in the Rapids (lesser time control) on Monday to advance to the final.
Magnus Carlsen, after a victory against Nijat Abasov on Saturday, just needed a draw in the second game and he did so but not without having to exert himself. Abasov, the giant-killer in this tournament, once again endeared himself with fighting spirit and the way he tried to find hidden resources in the game.
This is the fifth time that Carlsen is playing in the World Cup but the title has eluded him so far. Incidentally, this is also the first time that Carlsen has reached the final of the World Cup and will be playing the winner of the Praggu versus Caruana match.
The Anti-Nimzon game between Praggu wielding White and Caruana began on a sedate note with some quick exchanges, including the queens by the 17th turn. Caruana, a very strong positional player, utilised every opportunity to try and enhance his slight advantage, exhibiting plenty of patience. Praggu was far from passive in his defence even after Caruana managed to anchor his knight deep into Praggu’s territory on the 21st turn, literally binding both his rooks.
After some bishop and rook manoeuvres Praggu managed to drive back this pesky knight back on the 34th move. Superficially though Praggu appeared to have two passed pawns on the queen-side, Caruana had a dangerous passed pawn on the King-side which he managed to roll up-to the seventh rank. Both players swapped their dangerous pawns and settled for a draw on the 47th turn when the fizz had run out of the position with each having a rook, knight and couple of pawns.
There was an amusing moment at the start of the semi-final when Carlsen involuntarily extended his hand for the customary handshake to Abasov, who hadn’t yet arrived for the game.
In the Queen’s bishop Opening between Abasov and Carlsen, the latter always appeared in control to get the draw he needed to book his slot in the final. The players battled it out for 74 moves draw with literally both kings left on the board and though Abasov had a bishop. A technical draw was reached as a bishop and King cannot checkmate the opponent’s King.