India secure Olympic team quotas in archery; Deepika, Tarun set for fourth Games appearances

New Delhi: India secured men's and women's team quotas in archery for this year's Paris Olympics based on the updated world rankings on Monday.

India topped the rankings among the non-qualified nations in both men's and women's section to seal their team quotas.

India will, thus, be eligible to compete in all the five medal events in Paris— men's and women's team, individual and mixed categories.

In the men's section, India and China made the cut, while in the women's section Indonesia were the second nation to secure the team Olympic quota.

The team events will have 12 sides in each section, while five teams will compete in the mixed competitions. For the first time, team quotas are offered to the top-two nations after the three-leg Olympic qualifiers.

The first Olympic Qualifier was held during the World Archery Championships in Berlin last year from where South Korea, Turkey and Japan qualified in men's category; while Germany and Mexico secured their spots in women's division.

The second leg was a continental qualifier.