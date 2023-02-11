India to meet Pak in Asian junior squash men's final

India to meet Pakistan in Asian junior squash men's final

The Indian women's team went down 1-2 to top-ranked Malaysia in the semi-finals

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 11 2023, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 21:19 ist
Representative image. credit: iStock Photo

India will take on Pakistan in the men's final of the HCL 21st Asian Junior Team Championship 2023 here on Sunday.

In the semi-finals played on Saturday, the second-seeded Indian team edged out Korea 2-1, while top-seeded Pakistan blanked Malaysia.

However, the Indian women's team went down 1-2 to top-ranked Malaysia in the semi-finals.

Results: Semifinals

Junior (Men) India beat Korea 2-1 (Krishna Mishra lost to Jooyoung Na 10-12, 9-11, 8-11; Shaurya Bawa beat Kun Kim 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-1, 11-6; Paarth Ambani beat Seojin Oh 11-9, 11-5, 11-4).

Pakistan beat Malaysia 2-0 (Noor Zaman beat Harith Danial Bin Jefri 13-11, 11-6, 11-6; Muhammad Ashab Irfan beat Shamiel Haeyzad Bin Shahrulhisam 11-4, 11-8, 11-6; Muhammad Hamza Khan vs Low Wa Sern Not Played).

(Women) Malaysia beat India 2-1 (Aira Binti Azman lost to Anahat Singh 9-11, 5-11, 11-4, 7-11; Whitney Isabelle Anak Wilson beat Yuvna Gupta 13-11, 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 11-7; Yasshmita Jadishkumar beat Pooja Arthi 9-11, 11-4, 11-7, 15-13).

Japan lost to Hong Kong China 1-2 (Akari Midorikawa beat Wai Sze Wing 6-11, 11-3, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6; Mahiro Nishio lost to Leung Ka Huen 9-11, 5-11, 2-11; Kurumi Takahashi lost to Tse Yee Lam Toby 12-14, 11-9, 5-11, 5-11).

Squash
Squash championship
Sports News

