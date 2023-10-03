Home
sports

India win bronze in men's canoe double 1000m event

The Indian duo finished with a timing of 3:53.329 seconds to bag the third place and the country's only second medal in the event in the Asian Games' history.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 04:44 IST

India's Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam clinched a bronze medal in men's canoe double 1000m event at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The Indian duo finished with a timing of 3:53.329 seconds to bag the third place and the country's only second medal in the event in the Asian Games' history.

In the 1994 Hiroshima edition of the Games, India had bagged a bronze in the same event by Siji Sadanandan and Johnny Rommel.

Uzbekistan's Shokhmurod Kholmuradov and Nurislom Tukhtasin Ugli won the gold clocking 3:43.796s, while Kazakhstan pair of Timofey Yemelyanov and Sergey Yemelyanov bagged the silver with a timing of 3:49.991s.

(Published 03 October 2023, 04:44 IST)
