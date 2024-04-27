India win compound men, women team gold in Archery World Cup Stage 1

The women's team, who qualified as top seed, dropped just four points from 24 arrows to down sixth seeded Italy.

In the first three ends of six arrows each, Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet missed the perfect 10 only twice to take a handsome 178-171 lead over Marcella Tonioli, Irene Franchini and Elisa Roner.

In the fourth end, the Indians dropped two points but it did not matter much as they nailed the gold with an 11-point margin.

The men's team, who qualified as the fourth seed, put up a near flawless show to defeat their Dutch opponents.

They began with a perfect round of 60 and dropped just two points in the next two ends, before sealing the rout with another perfect 60 in the final set of six arrows.