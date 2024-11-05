Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra wins WBF's world title

He delivered powerful punches from the outset, maintaining his stamina throughout the 10 rounds, while the British boxer struggled to keep pace.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 09:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 09:36 IST
Sports NewsBoxing

Follow us on :

Follow Us