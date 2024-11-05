Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra wins WBF's world title

<p>New Delhi: Indian professional boxer Mandeep Jangra won the World Boxing Federation's super featherweight world title after defeating Britain's Conor McIntosh in the Cayman Islands.</p>.<p>The 31-year-old, who trains under former Olympic silver medallist Roy Jones Jr and has faced only one defeat in his professional career so far, had the upper hand in most rounds.</p>.<p>He delivered powerful punches from the outset, maintaining his stamina throughout the 10 rounds, while the British boxer struggled to keep pace.</p>.<p>Conor did try to make a comeback, but Jangra continued to maintain the upper hand in most rounds.</p>.<p>"This is one of the biggest victories of my career. I am thankful to my sponsor Nash Built Construction, Chief Coach Roy Jones, Assistant Coach Asa Beard and Angel," Jangra said in a media release "I have worked hard for years to achieve this. It is a matter of pride for me that I could bring glory to the country." The Haryana boxer, who made his professional boxing debut in 2021, hopes the title will inspire more Indian pugilists to turn professional.</p>.<p>"I think this title will open the way for other boxers of the country and they will also decide to make a career in professional boxing.</p>.<p>"Our boxers are good and there is no dearth of talent in them. If they get good promoters and managers, they can also become world champions," Jangra added.</p>.<p>Jangra has won 11 out of his 12 fights in his pro career with seven being knockout victories.</p>.<p>He had a decent run in the amateur circuit as well and won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow edition.</p>