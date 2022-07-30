Indian women paddlers outclass Guyana 3-0

Indian women paddlers outclass Guyana 3-0

The women's team, defending the title it had won at Gold Coast four years ago, enjoyed a winning start to its campaign on Friday after crushing South Africa and Fiji

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Jul 30 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 19:32 ist
Indian (red) women table tennis players D.Chaitale and S.Akula. Credit: IANS Photo

The Indian women's table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, continued its winning streak as it outclassed Guyana 3-0 in a Group 2 match of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The women's team, defending the title it had won at Gold Coast four years ago, enjoyed a winning start to its campaign on Friday after crushing South Africa and Fiji by an identical 3-0 margin.

On the second competition day, the first to turn up was the pair of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, which steamrolled Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill 11-5 11-7 11-7 to put India 1-0 ahead.

Then, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Manika, who became the first Indian table tennis player to win the gold in the women's singles in the last edition, decimated Thuraia Thomas in straight games 11-1 11-3 11-3.

In another woman's singles match, Reeth fought hard to register an 11-7 14-12 13-11 win against Chelsea Edghill, who put up a spirited show. Reeth's win ensured that India won the tie convincingly.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Commonwealth Games
Table Tennis

What's Brewing

Sangli burst into celebrations as India gets 1st medal

Sangli burst into celebrations as India gets 1st medal

New orchestra goes on tour on Ukraine's cultural front

New orchestra goes on tour on Ukraine's cultural front

Militant hotbed in Assam sees return of tigers

Militant hotbed in Assam sees return of tigers

PV Sindhu on her 'ultimate goal'

PV Sindhu on her 'ultimate goal'

Whackyverse | Ranveer's buff stuff

Whackyverse | Ranveer's buff stuff

 