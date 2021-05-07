Indian wrestler Naveen tests positive for Covid-19 in Sofia, withdraws from Oly Qualifier

Wrestler Naveen tests positive, cancels Oly Qualifier

  • May 07 2021, 04:21 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 04:21 ist
India's Greco Roman wrestler Naveen Kumar, who was set to compete in the World Olympic Qualifiers here, has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to withdraw from the competition.

India's national Greco Roman Hargobind Singh confirmed the development to PTI.

"All of us tested negative when samples were taken on Wednesday at the venue but Naveen tested positive. He is staying in the same hotel where we are staying. He is asymptomatic," said Hargobind.

The Greco Roman competition will begin on Saturday and now India will go unrepresented in the 97kg competition.

None of India's Greco Roman wrestlers have qualified for the Tokyo Games.

