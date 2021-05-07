Indian wrestler Naveen tests positive for Covid-19 in Sofia, withdraws from Oly Qualifier

India's Greco Roman wrestler Naveen Kumar, who was set to compete in the World Olympic Qualifiers here, has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to withdraw from the competition.
It is second time that Naveen (97kg) has contracted the dreaded virus as he had got infected few months back but had recovered.
India's national Greco Roman Hargobind Singh confirmed the development to PTI.
"All of us tested negative when samples were taken on Wednesday at the venue but Naveen tested positive. He is staying in the same hotel where we are staying. He is asymptomatic," said Hargobind.
The Greco Roman competition will begin on Saturday and now India will go unrepresented in the 97kg competition.
None of India's Greco Roman wrestlers have qualified for the Tokyo Games.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Why patents on Covid vaccines are so contentious
Support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain
Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances
From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic
The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire
Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?
Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant
Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes
'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy