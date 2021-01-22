Indo-Tibetan Border Police clinch 10th edition of National ice hockey championship

The ITBP on Friday won the 10th national ice hockey championship held in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist town of Gulmarg, a force official said.

The team of the border-guarding force defeated Ladakh 5-1 at the Gulmarg ice rink located at a height of 8,694 feet.

The national championship was organised by the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) from January 16-22 in which eight teams participated, an ITBP spokesperson said.

"The ITBP has a strong ice hockey team with many of its players being part of the national team too. In recent years, our team has won numerous tournaments in the region and had been the national ice hockey champions in 2019 as well," he said.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police fLuunctions under the administrative control of the Union home ministry and it is tasked to guard the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.