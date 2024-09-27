Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour: Jasmine blooms at Golden Greens

Bengaluru: Jasmine Shekar faced some anxious moments in the final round, but held her nerve to cross the line to win her maiden pro title in the 13th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Golden Greens Golf Club in Gurugram on Friday.
The 19-year-old from Bengaluru, who has had many runner-up finishes, was four shots clear with two holes to go. Despite bogeys on par-4 17th and the par-5 18th, Jasmine won by two shots by carding a last day even-par 72 after the first two rounds of 66 and 76.
Hitaashee, who is leading the Order of Merit, finished second with a three-day total of 216. Ridhima Dilawari was sole third while Gaurika Bishnoi and Sneha Singh were tied-fourth.
Jasmine, who shared the 36-hole lead with Ridhima, began well with birdies on the third and the sixth hole. At that stage Hitaashee had two birdies and two bogeys, while Ridhima faltered with two birdies and four bogeys in the first six holes.
As the front nine ended, Jasmine had extended her lead, despite a double bogey on the par-4 seventh, and birdied the ninth to play the front half in 1-under. On the back nine Jasmine birdied the 11th to forge further ahead and then after five pars, she bogeyed the 17th and the 18th.
Standings (after 54 holes): 214: Jasmine Shekar (66, 76, 72); 216: Hitaashee Bakshi (71, 73, 72); 217: Ridhima Dilawari (69, 73, 75); 218: Gaurika Bishnoi (71, 74, 73), Sneha Singh (73, 70, 75).
