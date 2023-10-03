Home
sports

Jyothi, Aditi set up semifinal clash; assure India of silver

Overall, Indian archers are in medal hunt in eight events, including two in individual sections.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 02:53 IST

Reigning world champion Aditi Swami and top seed Jyothi Surekha Vennam eased past their respective quarterfinal rivals to set up a semifinal clash in the women's compound individual event and assure India of at least a silver medal in archery at the Asian Games, here on Tuesday.

Aditi, who is seeded fourth, dropped just one point from 15 arrows to eliminate Amaya Amparo Cojuangco of Phillipines 149-146 in the quarterfinals.

Multiple World Cup medallist Jyothi ousted ninth seed Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan 147-144 in another last-eight round match.

The duo are now headed for their second semifinal clash in two months.

Aditi, who considers the seasoned Jyothi as her idol, had ousted the latter 145-149 in the semifinal en route to becoming senior world champion at Berlin in August this year.

(Published 03 October 2023, 02:53 IST)
