Mansi wins bronze, other Indians disappoint at World Championships

Competing in women's 59kg, Mansi, who trains at Sir Chhotu Ram Akhada under coach Mandeep, defeated Canada's Laurence Beauregard 5-0 in the bronze medal bout.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 17:22 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 17:22 IST
Sports NewsWrestlingWorld Championships

