Mansi wins bronze, other Indians disappoint at World Championships

<p>Tirana (Albania): Mansi Ahlawat grabbed a bronze to extend India's medal-winning run at the World Championships but the men's freestyle and greco roman wrestlers will return empty-handed.</p>.<p>Competing in women's 59kg, Mansi, who trains at Sir Chhotu Ram Akhada under coach Mandeep, defeated Canada's Laurence Beauregard 5-0 in the bronze medal bout.</p>.<p>She had lost her semifinal 1-4 to Mongolia's Sukhee Tserenchimed after winning three consecutive bouts on Wednesday.</p>.Chirag Chikkara clinches gold as India shine with nine medals at U23 World Wrestling Championships.<p>Manisha Bhanwala (65kg) also came close to a podium finish but lost her bronze play-off 2-8 to Japan's Miwa Morikawa.</p>.<p>Manisha had bounced back in contention after winning her repechage round 7-2 against Mongolia's Enkhjin Tuvshinjargal.</p>.<p>Kirti (55kg) and Bipasha (72kg) could not reach the medal round.</p>.<p>In men's freestyle, Sandeep Mann (92kg) made the repechage round but lost the bout by technical superiority to Slovakia's Btyrbek Tsakuklov.</p>.<p>Udit (61kg), Manish Goswami (70kg) and Parvinder Singh (79kg) could not make the medal round.</p>.<p>India's Greco Roman wrestlers, as usual, struggled as Sanjeev (55kg), Chetan (63kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg) and Rohit Dahiya (82kg) faded early in the competition.</p>