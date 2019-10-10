Medal secured, Mary Kom now eyes top finish at worlds

The job is only half done, Indian icon M C Mary Kom (51kg) said on Thursday after securing an unparalleled eighth medal at the women's world boxing championship and adding to her status as the marquee tournament's most successful pugilist.

Six-time champion Mary Kom defeated Colombia's Valencia Victoria in her quarterfinal bout here to secure her maiden world medal in the 51kg category, in which she won an Olympic medal back in 2012.

"It was easy," the 36-year-old told PTI when asked about her quarterfinal contest before getting down to dissecting her performance.

"Compared to the pre-quarters, this one was easy. I figured her (Victoria) out quite early in the bout. She was just trying to create an impression by attacking more but I knew I would get my chances," she said.

"The girl I fought in pre-quarters (Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong), she was tough, very strong. It was tiring to get past her," she added.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Mary Kom would be up against European Championship and European Games gold-medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey who has been seeded second in the draw.

"I have never fought her but then I fought my past two rivals also for the first time here. It doesn't bother me. But as I always say, I will try my best, but the results is not in my hands," she said referring to her pre-tournament assertion that she would only focus on performance, not the result.

"I know a lot is expected of me, I would give my all, the job is only half done. I hope to get a gold," she added.

The Manipuri, in terms of number of medals won, has become numero uno across both the men's and women's world championships. Cuban icon Felix Savon is the most successful in the men's event with seven medals -- six gold and a silver.

Entering into this edition, Mary Kom had six gold and a silver in her kitty.

"It is difficult to say (what the result would be in the semifinals) but I think I have the capability to go the full distance and win a gold. Let's see," she said.

"The whole country is supporting me like always, I think that should also work for me. Why wouldn't I win with that huge support?" she added.