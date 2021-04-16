Jordan to honour Bryant at 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony

Michael Jordan to honour Kobe Bryant at 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony

Jordan tearfully referred to Bryant as his "little brother" during last year's memorial service

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 16 2021, 01:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 01:43 ist
In this file photo Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: AFP file photo

Michael Jordan will honour Kobe Bryant when the late Los Angeles Lakers legend is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month, the organisation said Thursday.

Jordan, who spoke at Bryant's memorial service last year following the NBA superstar's death in a helicopter accident, will also honor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey.

The ceremony for the Class of 2020 will take place on May 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut. The ceremony was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Jordan tearfully referred to Bryant as his "little brother" during last year's memorial service for the Lakers icon.

"Kobe was my dear friend, he was like a little brother," Jordan said at the time. "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. From this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could."

Joining Bryant in entering the Hall of Fame are several legends of basketball including 15-time All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan along with former Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics icon Kevin Garnett.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings will also be enshrined along with two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

Patrick Baumann, the Swiss former secretary general of the International Basketball Federation who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2018, will also be enshrined.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
Basketball

What's Brewing

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 