Mike Tyson to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in July: All you need to know

Former heavyweight champion and boxing legend Mike Tyson is all set to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, the streaming platform Netflix announced on X. The fight will take place on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.
The streaming service will broadcast the live match featuring Jake Paul, aged 27, and Mike Tyson, aged 57, marking Tyson's return to the ring since his exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. Paul and Tyson will headline Netflix's inaugural combat sports event, marking the platform's entry into live sports production.
Announcing the same on his X account, Jake Paul said, "My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time."
Mike Tyson too promoted the fight, by simply posting, "We signed a contract."
So, since switching to boxing from a career in YouTube, Jake started his boxing career by defeating Deji, another YouTuber and brother of UK YouTube sensation, KSI, in 2018. This followed a professional fight in 2020 gainst English YouTuber AnEsonGib.
From then on, Jake has fought former UFC fighters, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. Jake's last two major fights were against current boxer Tommy Fury and mixed martial arts fighter Nate Diaz.
The event will be joint venture between Netflix and Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions Taking place at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium, this fight card marks Netflix's third foray into live sporting events.
Previously, Netflix hosted a golf/auto racing crossover event last November and The Netflix Slam, an exhibition tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas last weekend.
(Published 08 March 2024, 10:51 IST)