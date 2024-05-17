My records not under threat for now: Usain Bolt

Bolt too remembers that iconic moment for Indian sport.

'Of course, of course,' responded Bolt when asked if he was aware of Chopra and his stellar achievements.

'When I saw that, the first thing I said, it must have been really exciting for him. So that's a big, big deal for a country. To win the Olympic gold medal, you know what I mean?

'He must have been proud of the work that he put in. Because I understand the effort and the time it takes to really work hard and to dedicate to your craft,' he said.