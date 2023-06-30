Mysuru, Urs and the golfing churn

'What a shot, Tiger!', 'Great putt, Tiger!' Exclaim Vidhatri Urs’ accompanying caddies that echo through Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Golf Club at the foot of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. They have been some of her biggest cheerleaders since she picked up a club for the first time as a six-year-old.

Finding joy in helping their own in order to see them thrive is a character deep-rooted in Mysuru’s close-knit golfing community.

The small city with big golfing dreams always knew Vidhatri would make it to the illustrious list of golfers they have produced over the last few decades.

“It’s a very positive environment in Mysuru. Everybody from the members to caddies to fellow players are all extremely supportive and encouraging. This is the main reason fueling my golfing dreams,” says the 17-year-old Vidhatri.

The amateur made waves last week by winning her maiden WGAI pro title at the Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru. Vidhatri’s three-round score of 16-under (65, 67, 68) was the second lowest winning total on the Indian women’s pro tour. This was coming a few days after finishing first at the Telangana Ladies and Junior girls amateur championship in Hyderabad.

The youngster, known for her calm and composed demeanour, credits improved fitness and ability to manage the course better for her consistent performances over the past year.

“Even when I get into trouble, I try to forget it and move on faster. Visualising before every shot is another aspect that is adding value to my game,” says the 12th grader who trains under coach Laurence Brotheridge.

As Vidhatri finds her own identity in the golfing world, it is a path paved by her cousin Pranavi Urs that she is happy to follow. Incidentally, it was at Prestige, a year ago, the cousins made one of their goals of an "all Urs win" come true. While Pranavi won the WGAI leg-7 event as a pro, Vidahtri finished third to be adjudged the best amateur.

“Pranavi has always been a guiding force. She is the more experienced one who has played and won all these events before me. When we play together, however, we are very competitive and want to beat each other on the course,” she quips.

With the older of the two playing her first season on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the Epson Tour (qualifying tour of the LPGA), Vidhatri is a few steps behind. The youngster, who is 477 in the amateur world ranking, will be heading to Sweden after receiving invites to play three LET Access events - Big Green Egg Swedish Open, PGA Championship Gothenburg and Ahlsell Final at Elisefarm - in August.

“I’m excited,” says Vidhartri. And everybody at JWGC is thrilled, too, for another ‘Mysore Tiger’ is going places.