Neeraj Chopra eyes top podium finish in World Championships

'I got injured which led me to skip a few competitions. After that, I returned and participated in the Lausanne Diamond League, where my performance was good. Since then, everything has gotten better, and I am happy with my performance and training.' Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who won silver behind Chopra in Tokyo and bronze in 2022 World Championships, Germany's Julian Weber and defending champion Anderson Peters, would be among the gold medal contenders.